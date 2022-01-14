Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 34,260 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $10,144,829,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 305,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,732,000 after purchasing an additional 147,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $251.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.93 and its 200 day moving average is $232.36. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

