Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,936 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $137.98 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Mizuho began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

