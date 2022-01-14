Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at about $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,085,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,817,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,635 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shares of CCEP opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

