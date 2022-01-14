Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 70,497 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,497 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Jabil worth $22,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.87 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,634 shares of company stock worth $13,560,818 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

