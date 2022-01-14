Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 918,883 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918,883 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

NLY stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

