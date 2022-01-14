Helen of Troy Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.49 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.06. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $201.02 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

