Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.27 million and a P/E ratio of -37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.98. Helios Underwriting has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 226 ($3.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

In other news, insider Tom Libassi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,402.20). Insiders have acquired 217,000 shares of company stock worth $34,775,000 over the last quarter.

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.