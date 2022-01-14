Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HLTOY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5502 per share. This represents a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLTOY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

