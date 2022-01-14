Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 84.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $38,462,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 120.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,343,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

