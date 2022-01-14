Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Down 1.7%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,250 ($30.54) and last traded at GBX 2,265 ($30.75). 58,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 173,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,305 ($31.29).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,437.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,398.22. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

