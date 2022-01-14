Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.66

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 3274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 2,706 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

