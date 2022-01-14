Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

