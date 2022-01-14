Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 275 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 3.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

