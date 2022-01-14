Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE stock opened at $621.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

