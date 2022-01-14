Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.