Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

