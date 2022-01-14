Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,111,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,704,000 after buying an additional 203,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after buying an additional 472,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

WRB opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

