Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

