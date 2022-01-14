Hiveterminal Token Achieves Market Cap of $5.21 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $12,025.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00059749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

