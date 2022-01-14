HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.83 Million

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.67 or 0.07605545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.60 or 0.99491225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00067868 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

