Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

HMPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

HMPT stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $680.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. Research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 247,895 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 34.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 202,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Point Capital by 43.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.