Honest Price Up 1.9% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $5,307.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.93 or 0.07649375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,852.63 or 0.99153886 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00068221 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

