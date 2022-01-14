Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.
HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.
Shares of HON traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.19. 28,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,304. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Honeywell International
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
