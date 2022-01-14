Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.98% from the stock’s current price.

HON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Shares of HON traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.19. 28,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,304. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

