Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $83,222.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00063518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.01 or 0.07664614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,786.62 or 0.99527033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069532 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

