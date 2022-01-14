Hoylecohen LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,522,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,604,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

