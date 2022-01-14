HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 68434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

