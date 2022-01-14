HSBC Upgrades Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) to “Hold”

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of ZY opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Zymergen will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,675,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,438,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,544,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

