Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

