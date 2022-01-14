Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Huntsman for the fourth quarter have been decreasing over the past month. It benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. It is also committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows. However, the Advanced Materials unit remains exposed to softness in the aerospace market. The company is also facing challenges in automotive due to the chip shortage. Higher raw material costs are also likely to weigh on its margins.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 14.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 90,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

