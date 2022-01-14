Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.22.

H stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

