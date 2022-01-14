I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $80.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00326225 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008516 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003055 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000099 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,344,081 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

