IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Cut to $19.00

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IBEX will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IBEX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

