Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 249.26% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Icecure Medical stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. Icecure Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.00.

Get Icecure Medical alerts:

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Icecure Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

About Icecure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Icecure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icecure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.