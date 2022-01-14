Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 249.26% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Icecure Medical stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.28. Icecure Medical has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $16.00.
Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.
About Icecure Medical
IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.
