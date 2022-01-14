ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 582.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICFI stock opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.66.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

