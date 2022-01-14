Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 76,854 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

