Ieq Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

