Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 31.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $273,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth $7,032,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.