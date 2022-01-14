Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 48.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $79.85 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

