Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

