Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 310,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Xylem by 42.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

