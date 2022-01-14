IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

NYSE INFO opened at $122.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.01.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

