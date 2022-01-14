II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,370 shares of company stock worth $1,310,096. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter valued at about $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

