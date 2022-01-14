Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ILMN stock opened at $399.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.01. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,462 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Illumina by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illumina by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

