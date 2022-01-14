Illuvium (ILV) Market Cap Hits $526.25 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $818.57 or 0.01905771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $526.25 million and approximately $32.33 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00062690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00074434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.22 or 0.07620604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,994.25 or 1.00097902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068269 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

