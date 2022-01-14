Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) traded down 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 3,588 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 78,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

