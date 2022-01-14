Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $87.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Shares of IBTX opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

