IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 759 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,927,397. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, reaching $147.42. 79,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,218,275. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

