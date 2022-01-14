IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,533. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

