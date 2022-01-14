IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

GRMN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.71. 5,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,622. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.59 and a 1-year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

