IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $1,044,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $94.20. 184,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,672,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

